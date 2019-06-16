|
|
Raymond Joseph Murray
Little Egg Harbor - Raymond Murray died suddenly in his home on June 4, 2019 at the age of 63.
Ray was a 5th generation fireman and a 20 year veteran of the Dumont Fire Department where he served as Chief twice. He was awarded a citation of valor for assisting in the rescue of two children from a house fire in 1993. His fellow firemen knew him as a leader and a mentor. His charismatic personality, wit, and insatiable thirst for coffee will not be forgotten.
Ray was a true hero; the kind of man who would stop during a downpour to help people pulled over on the side of the road. He would offer his assistance in any way during an emergency, always remaining calm and offering positive words.
He retired from his long and successful career in IT management for Disney Corporation in 2008. This allowed him time to indulge in his love for sailing along the Metedeconk River, restoring Cape Dory sailboats, and motoring around in the beautiful waterways of Little Egg Harbor.
He is survived by his children Michael and Jessica, her husband Al, their children Rhea and Westley, former wife Kathleen, his sister Anita, brother Joseph, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog Casey.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 12 noon at Engine Company 1, Squad 1 at 29 West Madison Ave. Dumont, NJ 07628. A repast luncheon will follow at Tommy Fox's Public House. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: The Lil Bravest Inc. 153 E. Central Ave Pearl River, NY 10965