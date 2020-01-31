Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anne R.C. Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
Fair Lawn - Raymond L. Link, age 92, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born and raised in Bronx, NY, he resided in Fair Lawn for 68 years. Mr. Link proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II. A faithful and dedicated parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, member of the bible study group, picked up baked goods from local bakeries and delivered them for the outreach program of Eva's Kitchen and served as an usher. He was also a member of the Fair Lawn Live Wires. Outgoing and social throughout his life, he enjoyed skiing, bowling, tennis, Caribbean vacations with family and friends and trips to the Meadowlands Racetrack. Ray will be remembered for his dedication to his family who he loved immensely.

Prior to retiring, he was a photoengraver for many years.

Beloved husband of Ruth (Zoettlein) Link. Loving and devoted father of Raymond A. Link and wife Monica and Ruth Ann Link. Cherished grandfather of Stephen W. Link and wife Marianne and Brian P. Link and companion, Carrie. Adored great-grandfather of Felix Link. Dear brother of Richard Link and wife Margaret. Loving uncle of George Zoettlein.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2-6 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Raymond to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the St. Anne Holy Name Society to be sent in care of St. Anne Church would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
