Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Livingston



West New York, N.J. - Raymond Livingston on November 4, 2020 of West New York, N.J., age 85. Raymond was a Union Member of the International Longshoremen's Association. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph of the Palisades RC Church on Monday November 9, 2020 at 9:30 am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store