Send Flowers
Raymond Luggiero, 93, passed away peacefully among his family on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a resident and member of Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, Naples, since 1991. Raymond was predeceased by Genevieve, his beloved wife of 63 years. Devoted father of Richard and Rosa Luggiero of Naples and Mary Ellen (Luggiero) and Peter Kucharik of Naples. Cherished grandfather of Raymond and Dana, Richard and Aimee, Jason and Michael. Loving great-grandfather of Joseph, John, Alex, Myla and Ethan. Raymond was born in Lodi, NJ and graduated from Lodi High School. He served in the US Navy (Seebees) during World War II in the Philippines and China. For 45 years Raymond was employed by the Bergen Record newspaper in Hackensack, NJ. He began his career as a linotype operator and was Composing Room Manager upon retirement. He helped bring the newspaper's production into the computer age. Raymond enjoyed golfing, taking walks, reading and spending time with family and friends. Raymond will be truly missed and never forgotten by all who love him. A celebration of Raymond's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to AVOW Hospice of Naples.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Send Flowers
May 5, 2020
We will greatly miss your laughter, kindness and positive outlook...Rest in peace Ray...Our condolences to the family.

WiL, Ned, Greisy, Sandy, Frank and all staff here at DD
WiLNeD Greisy
