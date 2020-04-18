Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Raymond M. Holmes


1939 - 2020
Reverend Raymond M. Holmes Obituary
Reverend Raymond M. Holmes

Reverend Raymond M. Holmes 81, of Rutherford formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Newark on February 28, 1939 to the late Maurice and Ethel Holmes. Father Raymond was a graduate of Seton Hall University where he received his Bachelor's Degree and a Master's in Divinity from the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Mahwah. Father Raymond was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in the Archdiocese of Newark on May 29, 1965 by Most Reverend Thomas A. Boland, STD. Before retiring, Father Raymond was a Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights from 1995-2017. His previous assignments were at St. Peter R.C. Church in Belleville serving as Pastor from 1989-1995 and a Parochial Vicar at Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Westfield from 1985-1989, St. Anthony R.C. Church in Newark and St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church in Bayonne. Father Raymond is survived by his sister, Arleen Del Sordo and her husband Joseph Del Sordo, Sr. His nephews; Joseph Del Sordo, Jr. and his wife Christine and John Del Sordo and his wife Karen. His niece; Lisa Muilenburg and her husband John. A great uncle to Rachel K. and Michael Del Sordo and Kerri, Nicole and Noell. A great great uncle to Christopher. Services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington will be private. A Concelebrated Memorial Mass will be offered at Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com.
