A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
1930 - 2020
Raymond Martinotti Obituary
Raymond Martinotti

Cliffside Park - Raymond Martinotti on February 2, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 89.

Raymond was born on March 23, 1930 in Fairview, N.J. He was a United States Army Veteran and before retiring had worked as a bricklayer and was a member of the Bricklayers Union Local# 4-NJ. He was also a Cliffside Park Democratic County Commitee person for over 25 years, he was in the Cliffside Park High School Athletic Hall of Fame and a member of the Rusty Knife Gang.

Beloved husband to the late Loretta L. (nee) Filippi (2014). Devoted father to Brian R. and his wife Dana. Adored grandfather to Captain Christian Martinotti USAF and Briana Martinotti.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Tuesday 3:30-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VHS Hospice Services of N.J. 783 Riverview Drive 2nd Floor Totowa, N.J. 07512. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
