1/
Raymond P. Hartwick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond P. Hartwick

River Edge - Raymond P. Hartwick, 62, of River Edge, died peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 34 years to Eileen (née Lavelle). Cherished father of Danielle and Kristen Hartwick. Dear brother of Patricia Derderian and her husband Kiko and James Hartwick and his wife Alice. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by his brother Edward Hartwick.

Raymond was born in New York City to Marguerite (née Carey) and Edward Hartwick. He was a well-established architect, who owned his own business for many years. He was an active member of the River Edge community coaching R.E.G.A.L. basketball and roller hockey. In his free time, Ray was an avid hockey player, playing in several leagues in the tri-state area.

A celebration of Raymond's life will take place on Wednesday, November 18th, 4-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/. Funeral Mass Thursday, November 19th, 10 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment immediately following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; https://tunnel2towers.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beaugard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beaugard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rose Mary Deschenes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved