Raymond P. Hartwick
River Edge - Raymond P. Hartwick, 62, of River Edge, died peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 34 years to Eileen (née Lavelle). Cherished father of Danielle and Kristen Hartwick. Dear brother of Patricia Derderian and her husband Kiko and James Hartwick and his wife Alice. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by his brother Edward Hartwick.
Raymond was born in New York City to Marguerite (née Carey) and Edward Hartwick. He was a well-established architect, who owned his own business for many years. He was an active member of the River Edge community coaching R.E.G.A.L. basketball and roller hockey. In his free time, Ray was an avid hockey player, playing in several leagues in the tri-state area.
A celebration of Raymond's life will take place on Wednesday, November 18th, 4-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge; http://beaugardmcknight.com/
. Funeral Mass Thursday, November 19th, 10 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment immediately following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; https://tunnel2towers.org/