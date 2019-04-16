|
|
Raymond P. Sintel
Oradell - Raymond Peter Sintel, longtime resident of Oradell, passed away on December 28, 2018 at the age of 90. Raymond was born August 24, 1928 to Henry Sentel and Whilemina Johanna Sophie "Minnie" Herr, in St. Mary's Hospital in Hoboken. Ray was the middle of seven siblings, the three older being Richard Henry, Edward Charles, and Marie Catherine; and the three younger being Gloria, Irene, Doris, and Peter. All predeceased by Ray along with their spouses.
Ray graduated from East Rutherford High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Army in July of the same year, and he served in the Pacific theatre following the end of World War II. Following his military service, he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson in Teaneck. He worked at Becton Dickinson & Co., Simon & Schuster, among other firms, and taught night classes at Bloomfield College.
Ray married Joan Gladys Cherman, daughter of Gladys and Harry Cherman, on May 9, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Hackensack. They were married until Joan's death on October 11, 2014.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Lois Edwards of Hackensack, as well as multiple nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Ray will have a committal service at George Washington Memorial Park in the Bell Tower at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Raymond's honor to Samaritan's Purse. P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.