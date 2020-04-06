|
Waldwick - Raymond Ragonese, 96, of Waldwick peacefully passed away onApril 3, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Claire. Left to mourn his passing are their dear children daughter Carol Logrande (Dominic), daughter Susan Ragonese, daughter Diane Grundmann (Ricardo), and son Raymond Ragonese (Nikki). Raymond was the beloved grandfather to Craig Logrande (Jessica), Danielle Zoddda (Marcello), Lauren Mutardo (August), and Benicio Ragonese. Adoring great-grandfather to Christian and Jack Logrande, and Sophia and Lucia Zodda. Raymond fought for our county in the Army Air Corps and was a faithful parishioner at St. Luke's in Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment at St. Luke's cemetery was private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ryamond's name to the American Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org. Arrangements were handled through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. FeeneyFuneralHome.com