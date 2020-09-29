Raymond S. Banacki
Fairview - BANACKI, Raymond S., 81, formerly of Fairview, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Raymond is survived by his dear sister Ellen and her husband Bill, his nieces Michele Evangelista-Smith and her husband Bryan and Meredith Tuohey and her husband Mike; his nephew Jason Peters and his wife Courtney and his grand-niece and nephews Scarlet, Aaron and Owen Peters and William James Tuohey. Raymond had a passion for playwriting, writing freelance for many off-Broadway productions over the years. Services held privately.