Raymond Sauers, Sr.
Clifton - Raymond Sauers, Sr., 84, of Clifton, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mr. Sauers resided in Clifton since the age of 23. Before his retirement, he was employed as a union sheet metal worker with Bonland Industries, Inc. of Wayne for many years.
Mr. Sauers was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church, Clifton and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Christine (nee Bobby) Sauers in 2010; one brother, Joseph Sauers and one sister, Phyllis Novak.
Survivors include: two sons, Frank Sauers and his wife, Caroline and Raymond Sauers; one daughter, Susan Adamo and her husband, Christopher; and four grandsons, John, Thomas and David Sauers and Nicholas Adamo.
All funeral services will be private. Mr. Sauers will be entombed with his wife at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bizubquinlan.com.