Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Sauers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Sauers Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Sauers Sr. Obituary
Raymond Sauers, Sr.

Clifton - Raymond Sauers, Sr., 84, of Clifton, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mr. Sauers resided in Clifton since the age of 23. Before his retirement, he was employed as a union sheet metal worker with Bonland Industries, Inc. of Wayne for many years.

Mr. Sauers was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church, Clifton and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Christine (nee Bobby) Sauers in 2010; one brother, Joseph Sauers and one sister, Phyllis Novak.

Survivors include: two sons, Frank Sauers and his wife, Caroline and Raymond Sauers; one daughter, Susan Adamo and her husband, Christopher; and four grandsons, John, Thomas and David Sauers and Nicholas Adamo.

All funeral services will be private. Mr. Sauers will be entombed with his wife at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bizubquinlan.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -