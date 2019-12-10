|
|
Raymond Siegener
Siegener, Raymond passed away on November 27, 2019 after a long illness with his family by his side. He was born in Bronx, NY on August 26, 1931 and lived in Montclair for over forty years. He is survived by his wife Judy (O'Donnell), sisters Joan (Mike) DiScipio, Marybeth (Tom) Gladitsch, his children Raymond (Barbara) of Duxbury, Ma., Susan (Patrick) O'Brien of Bronxville, NY, Kristin Siegener of New York City and five grandchildren. His family and music were the joys of his life. We miss him. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday, December 19th at Immaculate Conception, Montclair, NJ. For online condolences please visit www.moriartyfh.com