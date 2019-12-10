Services
Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home - Montclair
76 Park Street
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-4346
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception
Montclair, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Siegener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Siegener


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Siegener Obituary
Raymond Siegener

Siegener, Raymond passed away on November 27, 2019 after a long illness with his family by his side. He was born in Bronx, NY on August 26, 1931 and lived in Montclair for over forty years. He is survived by his wife Judy (O'Donnell), sisters Joan (Mike) DiScipio, Marybeth (Tom) Gladitsch, his children Raymond (Barbara) of Duxbury, Ma., Susan (Patrick) O'Brien of Bronxville, NY, Kristin Siegener of New York City and five grandchildren. His family and music were the joys of his life. We miss him. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Thursday, December 19th at Immaculate Conception, Montclair, NJ. For online condolences please visit www.moriartyfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -