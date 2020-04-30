Raymond Simone
Raymond Simone

Bogota - Raymond Simone 54, of Bogota passed on Monday, April 27. A member of Friendship House, in Hackensack. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne and brothers Paul & Robert. Arrangements by Aloia Funeral Home.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
