Clifton - Raymond T. Smith died Wednesday March 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Ray was employed as a logistics manager at Pantasote Plastic in Passaic for 37 years prior to his retirement in 1998. He was a diehard NY Jets fan, a lifetime member of the NRA, a founding member of the North Jersey Bicycle Association, a member of the Cycle Alley Motorcycle Club in Paterson and a long time little league coach for Central Division in Clifton. Ray is recently predeceased by his wife of 58 years Patricia (Martin). He is survived by; a daughter Susan Morgan and husband Harlan of Clifton, by four sons; Raymond and wife Cathy of Caldwell, Jeff and wife Robin of Byram Township, Brian and wife Beth of Pompton Plains and Craig and wife Karen of Wayne, by ten grandchildren; Paul, Meagan, Christian, Amanda, Justin, Erin, Liam, Abby, Evan and Maddie, and by two great grandchildren; Mia and Capri. Funeral services will begin 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by interment of ashes at St. Nicholas RC Cemetery in Lodi. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8 PM www.allwoodfuneralhome.com