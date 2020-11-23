1/
Raymond W. Annis
1933 - 2020
Raymond W. Annis

Raymond W. Annis, 87, of Medford, formerly of Woodland Park, passed away on November 21, 2020. Raymond was born in Paterson on September 1, 1933 to the late Cosimo and Annantonia "Anna" (nee Salamita) Annese. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as an Airman from 1954 to 1957 and then as a member of the Reserve until 1962. He worked for 36 years at the Passaic Valley Water Commission in Little Falls, starting as a laborer in 1959 and retiring as a Supervisor of Maintenance in 1995. Raymond was the beloved husband of Fayeonne "Faye" M. Annis (nee Terranella); the cherished father of Linda Ann Chiaravalloti; Barry William Annis (wife Beatriz) and Terrance William Annese (wife Cheryl); and the adored Grandfather of Mark Chiaravalloti, Michael Chiaravalloti (wife Layne) and Matthew Chiaravalloti. He was the loving baby brother of Theresa (Mancinelli), and Martin as well as the late James, Jean (LaSala), Mary (Ragusa), Nicholas, Rose (Theodora), Blanche (Trevisano), Lucille (Trombino), Grace (Cappello), Joseph, Olivia (Servidio), Magdaline (LoPorto Scalzo) and Frank. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24th from 4:00-7:00pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will begin on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association: http://www.LBDA.org. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
