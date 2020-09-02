Raymond Wallace Tarpley
St. Augustine, FL - Raymond Wallace Tarpley, Sr., "Top", age 82, of St. Augustine, FL (formerly of Paterson, NJ), departed this life on August 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Raymond "Ray-Ray" W. Tarpley, Jr. He leaves precious memories to his wife Helen, daughters, B. Lynne Tarpley and Gwendolyn Tarpley-Davis (Miles), 1 brother; Gene and 1 sister; Alfreda. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren 2 nieces, and a host of great-nieces and nephews.