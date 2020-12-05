Raymond Yannette
Clifton - Raymond Yannette, 94, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020. Born in Paterson, Mr. Yannette resided in Clifton since 1958. He had been employed with Curtiss-Wright Co. in Wood-Ridge and then with the Clifton Public Library for 17 years before his retirement. Mr. Yannette was a member of the Curtiss-Wright Retirees and the City of Clifton Retired Workers.
Mr. Yannette spent two years in the United States Navy during World War II and served on a "Higgins Boat" delivering troops to the Okinawa beaches in Japan as part of the assault. He was a member of the American Legion Post #8 of Clifton, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7165 of Clifton and the Sampson World War II Veterans.
He was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Assumption R.C. Slovak Church in Passaic, where he served as Past President of the Holy Name Society and Past President of the Guard of Honor.
Mr. Yannette was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council #3969 of Clifton and the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Msgr. Stein Assembly, Paterson. He also belonged to the Loyola Retreat Group of Passaic, the Clifton Seniors and the Deriter Senior Club of Clifton.
He was predeceased by his four brothers, Anthony, Emil, Chester and Donald Yannette and three sisters, Margaret Dykstra, Elsie Marotta and Marie Yannette.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Bizub) Yannette and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 am at St. Mary Assumption R.C. Slovak Church, 181 Market Street, Passaic, NJ. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply.