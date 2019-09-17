|
|
Raymond Zorovich
Westwood - Raymond "Ray" Zorovich, 80, of Westwood, died peacefully on the morning of September 15, 2019. Born in New York in 1939 to the late Jean (Majeski) and Anthony Zorovich, Ray is survived by his adoring wife of over 52 years, Virginia, devoted sons Raymond and wife Kirsten and Anthony and wife Kourtney, beloved grandchildren Scarlett and Raymond, loving brother George and his wife Peg and sister Geraldine and husband Bill Moore, and so many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, in addition to countless numbers of tennis students.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked for Heat and Frost Insulators Union Local No. 32 before starting his own insulation business, and then as a tennis coach for Holy Angels Academy, Immaculate Heart Academy and Paramus Catholic High School. Ray volunteered as a big brother, coached little league baseball, was a president of the Westwood Booster Club, ran tennis parties, gave countless tennis lessons, and skied into his late 70s.
Ray will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family, his dedication to his Catholic faith, his enjoyment of the Jersey shore, his passion of playing and coaching tennis, and zest for life. Ray has left a legacy of faith, strength and love that will live on in the hearts of everyone that loved him; he will be missed enormously.
Hours of visitation at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood are 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm on Wednesday, September 18. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Westwood at 10:30 a.m. on September 19. Internment following Mass at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name be made to either The Lustgarten Foundation or the USTA Foundation.