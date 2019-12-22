Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Reba L. (Silber) Cohen

Reba L. (Silber) Cohen Obituary
Reba L. (nee Silber) Cohen

Wyckoff - Reba L. (nee Silber) Cohen, age 84, of Wyckoff, NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Friday night, December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Cohen, devoted mother of Ellen Baker and her husband Perry, Judith DeYoung and her husband, the late Thomas DeYoung and Ronald Cohen and his wife Carolyn; cherished grandmother of Sean, Jerry, Daniel, Ryan, Rachel, Kevin and Dean; dear great grandmother of Lucas. Services will be 1:15 P.M. today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Reba L. Cohen may be made to , Memphis, TN
