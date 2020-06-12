Rebecca Elise Ehrlich
Rebecca Elise Ehrlich

Ft. Myers Beach, FL - Rebecca Elise Ehrlich, age 47, of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida and Wayne, NJ died after a short illness on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Florida where she lived. She leaves behind her parents, Harryet and Stuart Ehrlich, her sister Sarah Anthony and husband Peter. Also, her 2 nieces she was devoted to, Deserae and Hailey who in return loved her endlessly. She also leaves behind her adoring uncle, Myron Timinsky and her aunt, Paula Timinsky. Rebecca's miniature poodle, Tarzan, has been looking for her and feeling her absence.

Rebecca founded the Taking Strides Against Mental Illness non profit organization and Walk which she ran for 10 years. She had the support of former Governor Richard Codey as her honorary chair along with his wife MaryJo Codey. Congressman William Pascrell was also an honorary chair.

Donations in her memory can be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017. This foundation was the recipient of the $130,000. she raised from the Taking Strides Against Mental Illness Walk.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
