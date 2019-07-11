Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Franklin Lakes - Rebecca Natalia Klenk, 18, of Franklin Lakes, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Rebecca was a gifted artist and musician, participating in band at Indian Hills High School where she graduated in June. She was scheduled to attend Ramapo College to pursue an education in Marine Biology. Rebecca is survived by her parents Steven and Blanca, her sisters Veronica and Erica, her grandparents Fred and Diane, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many close friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Virgelina and Mario, and her uncles Mario and Ken. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Friday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am on Saturday at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rebecca's memory can be mailed to the Rebecca Natalia Klenk Memorial Scholarship Fund, 227 Gregory Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.
