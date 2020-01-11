|
|
Rebecca Sulcov, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, died peacefully on Dec 23, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a nearly 20yr battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Feb 1, 1940 to the late Scotty & Syd Zuckerman in Riverdale New York.
Rebecca was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She truly lived her life for her family. Her family was her world and she theirs. Rebecca was the embodiment of kind, generous and caring and one of the most selfless people. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel special.
Rebecca was an RN who practiced briefly at Bellevue Hospital before starting her family. She eventually became a successful realtor and then worked for her brother in theater and entertainment sales... all so she could be close by for her children.
Rebeca is survived by her husband of 55yrs, Richard, her 3 daughters and their spouses, Kara & Stewart, Kerri, Kim & Shawn, Granddaughter, Olivia, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert & Myrna, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating Rebecca's life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AlzheimersLA.org/donate
Published in The Record/Herald News on Jan. 12, 2020