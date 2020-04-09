|
|
Regenia Dowling
Dowling, Regenia (nee: McGrath) of Ridgefield entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Devoted wife of the late Robert Dowling Sr. Beloved mother of Robert and his wife Tina, Scott and his wife Evelyn, Glenn and his wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Lindsay, Christine, Andrew and Glenn. Beloved sister of Robert McGrath of Virginia.
Regenia was an avid reader who loved music and dancing. She enjoyed Broadway and also collected playbills for over 50 years.
She was part of Seniors of Ridgefield and Friends of the Library. A public celebration of Regenia's life will be held in the near future.