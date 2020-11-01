Regina Herring



Tenafly - HERRING, REGINA M. (née Grodzki) of Tenafly passed away on June 19, 2020. Regina was predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents Adolf and Stefania; brother Stefan and wife, Theresa; sister-in-law Virginia Grodzki; twin sister Irene Pataky and husband, Albert. She is survived by brother Raymond; niece Victoria Grodzki; nephew Stephen and wife, Carol; nephews, Jeffrey, Gregory, Douglas and their families. Regina was an Executive Assistant for many years, was a member of the Tenafly Welcome Committee for New Residents and the Tenafly Woman's Club. Regina passionately loved animals, particularly dogs, and especially her prize-winning Bull Terrier, Scout. She is missed greatly by her family, friends, and neighbors. A Funeral Mass was held June 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, Tenafly, with interment immediately following at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York.









