Regina Herring
Regina Herring

Tenafly - HERRING, REGINA M. (née Grodzki) of Tenafly passed away on June 19, 2020. Regina was predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents Adolf and Stefania; brother Stefan and wife, Theresa; sister-in-law Virginia Grodzki; twin sister Irene Pataky and husband, Albert. She is survived by brother Raymond; niece Victoria Grodzki; nephew Stephen and wife, Carol; nephews, Jeffrey, Gregory, Douglas and their families. Regina was an Executive Assistant for many years, was a member of the Tenafly Welcome Committee for New Residents and the Tenafly Woman's Club. Regina passionately loved animals, particularly dogs, and especially her prize-winning Bull Terrier, Scout. She is missed greatly by her family, friends, and neighbors. A Funeral Mass was held June 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, Tenafly, with interment immediately following at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
