|
|
Regina Kraus
Wyckoff - Regina Kraus (nee Webb), 80, of Wyckoff, formerly of Mahwah, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in New York City on August 19, 1938, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Webb, she spent her early life in River Edge, NJ. Regina was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Hackensack. She went on to become a NJ licensed Insurance Broker. She spent 38 years at Raymond Rhodes Insurance Agency in Hawthorne. She was a member of the Insurance Women of Northern New Jersey, serving as President in 1970. She was also a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah.
She is survived by her brother and his wife, Jim & Adeline Webb of Franklin Lakes, NJ. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Regina Maxwell & Kathleen Sullivan, as well as her 6 nephews and a niece. She will also be dearly missed by her close friend, Camille Constantinides. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Kraus on March 31, 2007.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, with an interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Regina's memory to Wyckoff Ambulance Corps, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.