Montvale - Regina M. Jelling (nee Kluchinsky) of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Morton Jelling. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Jelling, Ronald Jelling and his wife Lorie. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Jelling, Morgan Nixdorf and her husband Mark. Great grandmother of Lee and Ivy Nixdorf. Predeceased by her sisters Valerie and Christine. Visitation 4-8 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. Private Graveside Service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.