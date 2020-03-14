Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Jelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina M. Jelling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina M. Jelling Obituary
Regina M. Jelling

Montvale - Regina M. Jelling (nee Kluchinsky) of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband Morton Jelling. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Jelling, Ronald Jelling and his wife Lorie. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Jelling, Morgan Nixdorf and her husband Mark. Great grandmother of Lee and Ivy Nixdorf. Predeceased by her sisters Valerie and Christine. Visitation 4-8 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. Private Graveside Service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -