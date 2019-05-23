|
Regina Salomon (nee: Granas)
Boca Raton, FL - Regina Salomon (nee: Granas) of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Aron. Loving mother to Marie Silverman and her husband Barry, Doris Rapel and her husband Harold, and Karen Eisen and her husband Michel Ehrentreu. Dear grandmother to six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Regina was born on June 12, 1925 to Abraham Granas and Dvora Malka Starchevsky in Lodz, Poland. She is a survivor of the Holocaust, and immigrated to the United States in 1952 to Paterson, NJ.
Donations in the name of Regina Salomon may be made to the Center for Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care. Graveside service will be 11am Friday, May 24, 2019 at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton, NJ.
Funeral arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.