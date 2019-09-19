Services
Regina Tetens

Regina Tetens Obituary
Pompton Plains - Tetens, Regina, age 81, of Cedar Crest Community in Pompton Plains, NJ formally of NYC, NY passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 6th, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Karin Stevenson, of Schenectady, NY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

As a member of the Cedar Crest Community, was very active and on many committees. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In respect to Regina's wishes, she was privately cremated.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00pm at: The Interfaith Chapel at Cedar Crest - 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. Arrangements by Cremation Society of NJ - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.cremationnj.com
