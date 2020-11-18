Regina (Onello) Weigel



Regina Theresa (Onello) Weigel passed on 11/15/2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded and loved with family and friends.



A longtime resident of Harmony, Maine originally from Ridgefield Park, NJ; where she was a girl scout and cadet while attending St. Francis and Ridgefield Park High School.



Regina a graduate of Jersey City State College with a degree in special education. She lived and taught for many years in California and Nevada school systems and later as (BHCP) Behavioral Health Care Professional for the state of Maine.



She loved living with her husband in their dream built log cabin in the woods of Maine, playing the guitar (especially with her nephew Devin), singing and the piano. She loved the simple life and enjoyed the outdoors skiing, camping, canoeing, riding her snow mobiles, ATV's and hiking with her dogs. She had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews and memories of visits from family members and friends over the years.



Regina was the daughter of her late parents Angelo and Marion Onello. Regina leaves behind her beloved husband Jim who was with her in every step of way with treatments and her journey with love and care to the end. Her sister Marion and husband Dennis Romano of Manahawkin, NJ. Her Brothers Angelo Onello II and his wife Wendy of Ramsey, NJ and Daina Onello and his wife Barbara of Montville, NJ. Niece's Stacey Pellicano and her husband Michael of Newark, Delaware and Katherine Onello of Montville, NJ. Nephews Devin Onello and his wife Alicia of Bloomingdale, NJ, Angelo Onello III and his wife Devon of Hillsdale, NJ, Dennis Jr. Romano and his wife Bridgit of Manahawkin, NJ. And Great Nephews and Nieces, Michael and Francesca Pellicano and James and Bryce Romano and Vivian Onello



Regina was a free spirit and will always be remembered as a kind and loving person and that she left this earth a better place.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the: Harold Alfond Center for Cancer care, 361 Old Belgrade Road Augusta, Maine; where she volunteered to be part of a study and will continue to be, which will benefit others even after death, as that is the person she was.









