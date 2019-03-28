|
|
Reid L. Vaspol
Highland Mills, NY - VASPOL, Reid L, 72, of Milton, DE and formerly of Highland Mills, NY passed away on March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia (nee Lauzon). Loving father of Darin. Dear brother of Jill Pomarico (Ted) and sister in laws, Charlene Haas (Ed) and Robyn Ferrentino (Gary). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reid graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School, where he went onto enlisted in the Air Force (1965-1969), where he served in the Vietnam War and had a tour of duty in Thailand. He then graduated from St. John's College of Pharmacy in Queens, NY. He worked at Cornwall Hospital in Cornwall, NY; ELKA Pharmaceuticals in Middletown, NY and the VA Hospital in Castle Point, NY. He retired in Milton, DE in 2017. Visitation at Barrett Funeral 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations to Delaware Hospice would be greatly appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.