Reine Olga Silon, age 97, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, in West Palm Beach. She was born on April 4, 1923, in New York City. Her parents were Dorothy Megibow (nee Kirsch) and Murray Megibow. After graduating from high school, she attended classes at New York University and studied to be a laboratory technician. Reine married Robert Berkowitz in 1943. Robert graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) and the United States Naval Reserve Midshipman School as an Ensign. He then served as an Executive Officer of a subchaser in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Caribbean for the United States Navy. Reine was a member of The Gray Ladies, a special branch of American Red Cross volunteers who worked in the nation's hospitals during World War II. Reine and Robert lived in North Caldwell, New Jersey, where they raised their three children. Both re-married - Reine to Sidney Silon. Reine held a successful career at Yankelovich, Skelly, & White, Inc., proudly serving as Vice President in market research in the New York City and Westport, Connecticut offices. Reine was active in her community as Hadassah President, Caldwell, New Jersey chapter and President of the North Caldwell Parent Teacher Association (PTA). Reine lived in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and Wellington, Florida and was a member of both Edge-wood Country Club and Wycliffe Country Club; she enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge, mahjong, and canasta with her many wonderful friends. A "world traveler" - Reine claimed, "I could pack a bag in half an hour." She flew on the Concorde and cruised on the maiden voyage on the Queen Elizabeth 2. For business, she traveled to China, Kuala Lumpur, Singa-pore and London in the 1970s. She shared her love of international travel with her grandchildren, taking them on trips to Alaska, Greece, and the Mediterranean. Left to honor Reine and remember her love are her three children, David (Ana Maria) Berkowitz, Donald (Audrey Landers) Berkowitz, and Susan (Bruce) Hampton, seven grandchildren: Julianne (Barry) Osherow, Benjamin Berkowitz, Myriah (Jacob) Kulin, Shannah Hampton, Daniel Landers Berkowitz, Adam L. Berkowitz, Robert Berkowitz, five great-grandchildren: Madden and Dexton Osherow, Chaya Berkowitz, Asher, and Mia Kulin, and her sister, Dale Botwin Levy, and many loving nieces and nephews. Reine will be remembered as a bright and shining light. Funeral services will be held privately at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, New Jersey.