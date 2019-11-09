|
|
Reitta Goetting
Wyckoff - Reitta Lanie Goetting (nee Dixon), of Wyckoff, NJ, born December 18th, 1939 passed away peacefully at home on November 6th. Reitta was raised in Saddle River and became a lifelong resident of Upper Saddle River. She graduated from Ramsey High School in 1957. After suffering a stroke in 2017, her life changed dramatically. With support from her loving husband of 55 years, Jerome K. Goetting, Reitta overcame enormous health obstacles with fortitude and grace.
Reitta was mother to seven children: Lanie D'Alessandro, Wendie Somers, Jay (Jerome) Goetting Jr., Amy Touchstone and Jody Goldstein. She was pre-deceased by infant daughter, Elsie Rood, son, Scott James Allen, and grandson, Michael Scott Somers. Grandmother to 13; great-grandmother to 8. In the 1970's and 80's, Reitta coached girl's sports, lead the USR Home & School Association, was a County Committee person, and chaired the USR Board of Elections. She also volunteered her time at the Valley Hospital Kurth Cottage and for Meals-on-Wheels. When she wasn't volunteering, Reitta enjoyed her summers with friends and family on the shores of Barnegat Light, NJ. Those who called Reitta friend celebrated her love for healthy competition. She was an accomplished bridge player with the Valley Hospital Auxiliary of Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, and a competitive tennis player in many local leagues. Reitta leaves behind a legacy described as: book lover, tennis player, ping-pong competitor, undefeated solitaire player, puzzle aficionado, and sports enthusiast.
A memorial service will be held on December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 88 E. Saddle River Rd, Saddle River NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in loving memory of Reitta D. Goetting to Valley Health Hospice, www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org, or , . Arrangements by C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ. www.vanemburgh.com