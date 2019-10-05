Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Holland Christian Home
151 Graham Avenue
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The Holland Christian Home
151 Graham Avenue
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Rena Bruins Obituary
Rena Bruins

North Haledon - BRUINS, Rena Jane (nee Zigterman) - 93, of North Haledon passed away on October 3, 2019. Born and raised in Prospect Park she lived in Hawthorne before moving to North Haledon 13 years ago. Prior to her retirement in 1989 she was the co-owner/operator of Bruins Jewelers in Passaic and then Midland Park with her husband Sidney. A life long active member of Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prospect Park, Rena was a volunteer at the Corner Closet and DITTO.

Beloved wife of the late Sidney Bruins (2004). Devoted mother of George Bruins and his wife Roze of Grand Rapids, MI, John Bruins and his wife Linda of Davidsonville, MD, David Bruins and his wife Maureen of North Haledon and Lori Jane Graveling and her husband James of Delta, Alabama. Loving grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of 1.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday from 4-8 pm at The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon (follow signs to Chapel) Funeral Services Tuesday 10 am at The Holland Home Chapel. Interment Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made in Rena's memory to The Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or The Holland Christian Home.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
