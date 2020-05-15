Rena C. Bertoni
Clifton - RENA C. (mee Moro) BERTONI, 92, passed away Wednesday Evening, May 13, 2020.
Born in Clifton, New Jersey, Mrs. Bertoni was a lifelong resident. She had been employed in the Accounting Department of Cairns Fire Equipment Corp. Mrs. Bertoni was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, Clifton and loved sewing and crocheting.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Bertoni, Sr., by her brother, Remo J. Moro and her sister, Stella Chianello.
Survivors include: her daughter, Arlene Miklovic of Clifton; her son, Frank J. Bertoni, Jr. and his wife, Melissa Schupp of Marietta, Ga.; her brother, John Moro of Clifton, NJ; her two grandsons, Christopher J. Bertoni and Joseph J. Miklovic, Jr. and his wife, Lauren and her great grandson, James Miklovic.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Please leave condolences on the Tribute Wall at bizubfh.com.
Clifton - RENA C. (mee Moro) BERTONI, 92, passed away Wednesday Evening, May 13, 2020.
Born in Clifton, New Jersey, Mrs. Bertoni was a lifelong resident. She had been employed in the Accounting Department of Cairns Fire Equipment Corp. Mrs. Bertoni was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, Clifton and loved sewing and crocheting.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Bertoni, Sr., by her brother, Remo J. Moro and her sister, Stella Chianello.
Survivors include: her daughter, Arlene Miklovic of Clifton; her son, Frank J. Bertoni, Jr. and his wife, Melissa Schupp of Marietta, Ga.; her brother, John Moro of Clifton, NJ; her two grandsons, Christopher J. Bertoni and Joseph J. Miklovic, Jr. and his wife, Lauren and her great grandson, James Miklovic.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Please leave condolences on the Tribute Wall at bizubfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.