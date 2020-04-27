|
|
Renata Queirolo
Montvale - Renata Queirolo (nee LaFata), 86, of Montvale, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Michelangelo and Elena LaFata. Cherished wife of 63 years to Lino Queirolo. Loving mother of Michael and his wife, Karen of Waldwick, NJ and daughter, Daniela and her husband, James Worthington of Montvale, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Singer and her husband, Andrew, Kimberly Oller and her husband, Kevin, Ashley Gilsenan and her husband, Kevin, and Ryan and Michael Worthington. She also leaves behind many loving relatives and friends in Italy and the US.
Renata was born in Genoa, Italy in 1933 and immigrated to the United States, settling in Cliffside Park, NJ with her family in 1966. She worked for many years for Prentis Hall Publishing and then Houbigant Perfumes from where she retired to enjoy the rest of her life as a devoted grandmother. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her loving family, especially during vacation times in Bridgton, Maine and the Jersey Shore. Always remembered as an outstanding cook, Renata took great joy in preparing amazing meals for her family and friends.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Renata's memory may be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA (https://www.pwsausa.org), or Bergen County's United Way (https://bergenunitedway.org/donate-now/).
Funeral services were held privately. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 S. Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652
A Memorial Service in celebration of Renata's life will be held at a later date.