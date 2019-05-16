|
|
Renate Boué Hakoshima
Montclair - Renate Alma Boué Hakoshima, 88, of Montclair, NJ and recently Santa Fe, NM, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 6, 2019. A bright and shining spirit, Renate was born in October 1930 in Bonn, Germany to Elisabeth and Edgar Boué. She was the oldest of five siblings and grew up in the Rhine region of Germany, spending her childhood in Bonn and Düsseldorf where her father was a Lutheran minister. She studied dance education at the Schwarzerden Tanzschule and soon after, set out by ship to Baltimore, MD where she taught dance classes and spent her evenings and weekends in New York City studying modern dance with her mentors: Martha Graham and Erick Hawkins, eventually becoming Mr. Hawkins' longtime assistant.
After moving to New York, she met her husband, world renowned mime artist Yass Hakoshima, and together they settled in Montclair, NJ to raise their family. Montclair became their beloved home and community where they lived happily for 48 years. Renate was a loving mother to her two children and was very connected to her neighbors and community. Everyone knew Renate! She was a passionate gardener, lover of art and culture, traveler, free thinker, humanitarian and above all, cherished her family and friendships.
Renate taught dance at Montclair State University, Montclair Adult School, Montclair Performing Arts High School, Montclair Kimberley Academy, as well as at numerous private schools and community centers in New York City, among them NYU School of Education, the Alvin Ailey School and the Erick Hawkins School of Dance. She was artist-in residence at universities from California to Europe, and appeared on many national and international TV shows. Ms. Boué also performed with the Yass Hakoshima Movement Theater and traveled the world with her husband, performing and teaching. She was the founder and director of the Montclair Modern Dance Center, the Renate Boué Dance Company and the St. John's Renaissance Dancers.
In 2018, Renate and Yass moved to Santa Fe, NM and were beginning their new adventure here. As was her way, Renate quickly connected with neighbors, made new friends and engaged with her community, taking Japanese lessons, learning tai chi, exploring the museums, and taking daily walks in the neighborhood. Her energetic spirit and joie de vivre were with her to the end.
Renate is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Yass Hakoshima; her daughter Anja Hakoshima, husband Tom Richardson and son, Dylan of El Cerrito, CA; her son Maho Hakoshima, sons Henry and Lucas and partner, Peggy Gilday of Jackson, WY; her sisters, Irmela Beger, husband Hans-Guther Beger of Ulm, Germany and Christa Arndt of Wiehl, Germany; her sister-in-law, Martha Boué of Neuwied, Germany, sister-in-law Nel Boué of Madeira Park, BC; and many nephews and nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date.