Renato J. Pierantoni



Carlstadt - Renato J. Pierantoni "Tony", 88, of Carlstadt since 1960, passed away on June 9, 2020. Mr. Pierantoni served in the U. S. Army. For over 20 years he was a crossing guard in Carlstadt and prior he worked for the New York City Post Office for 35 years, retiring at the age of 55. Tony was a parishioner and former lector at St. Joseph's Church in East Rutherford and also attended daily mass at Assumption Church in Wood-Ridge. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi #4524 and was recognized by the State of NJ for the volunteer work he did at St. Francis Inn for 30 years in Philadelphia with Fr. Michael Duffy. He was a member of the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69, the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and a former member of the EMS in Carlstadt for 7 years. Tony enjoyed bird watching, wood working and gardening. He was a true "Superman" and the best husband for 62 years that a woman can have! Beloved husband of Frances (nee Telese) Pierantoni. Loving father of Joseph Pierantoni, Marisa Pierantoni, Paul Pierantoni and the late Michele Pierantoni. Cherished grandfather of Jason and Joseph and great grandfather of Ayla Hope. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 15, 2020 will be private due to the current health crisis. Masks are required, social distancing must be observed and the limits of individuals permitted in the building are in place. Interment Berry Lawn Cemetery, Carlstadt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store