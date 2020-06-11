Renato J. Pierantoni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Renato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renato J. Pierantoni

Carlstadt - Renato J. Pierantoni "Tony", 88, of Carlstadt since 1960, passed away on June 9, 2020. Mr. Pierantoni served in the U. S. Army. For over 20 years he was a crossing guard in Carlstadt and prior he worked for the New York City Post Office for 35 years, retiring at the age of 55. Tony was a parishioner and former lector at St. Joseph's Church in East Rutherford and also attended daily mass at Assumption Church in Wood-Ridge. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi #4524 and was recognized by the State of NJ for the volunteer work he did at St. Francis Inn for 30 years in Philadelphia with Fr. Michael Duffy. He was a member of the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69, the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and a former member of the EMS in Carlstadt for 7 years. Tony enjoyed bird watching, wood working and gardening. He was a true "Superman" and the best husband for 62 years that a woman can have! Beloved husband of Frances (nee Telese) Pierantoni. Loving father of Joseph Pierantoni, Marisa Pierantoni, Paul Pierantoni and the late Michele Pierantoni. Cherished grandfather of Jason and Joseph and great grandfather of Ayla Hope. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 15, 2020 will be private due to the current health crisis. Masks are required, social distancing must be observed and the limits of individuals permitted in the building are in place. Interment Berry Lawn Cemetery, Carlstadt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved