Renee Gnecco
Ridgefield Park - Renee Gnecco (nee Gaillard) a long time resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 90 years. She worked as a banker for Palisades Savings Bank in Ridgefield Park. Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, member of RCIA, American Legion Auxiliary, Jersey Chevrons Lintpickers, Womans Club and a member of the PTA all of Ridgefield Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Gnecco, Sr. who passed away in 2007. Devoted mother of Diane Bowen and her husband Danny, Susan Bravo and her husband Nicky, Nancy Sheehan and her husband Jeffrey, Joseph Gnecco, Jr. and his partner Nicole Lancaster, and Donna Gnecco and her partner Mark Durham. Cherished grandmother (Mammar) of Jeffrey, Daniel, Amanda, Cara, Zachary, Sydney, and the late Nicholas. Dearest great-grandmother of Natalie Rey and the late Gabriel John. Pre-deceased brothers Gerard and Richard Thoden. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday, March 8th at 8:30 AM. The Funeral Mass is 9:30 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church in Ridgefield Park with interment following at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Renee's memory may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com