Services
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:15 AM
Renee Gruenspecht

Fort Lee - GRUENSPECHT--Renee, age 94, of Fort Lee NJ, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred Gruenspecht. Devoted mother of Karen and her husband Irwin Meyers, Howard and his wife Susan Gruenspecht. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Benjamin, Joseph, David and Jonathan. Renee had a long career helping others as a social worker. Religious Services Sunday 10:15 AM at Eden Memorial Chapels (Fort Lee). Interment following at the family plot in Cedar Park Cemetery. For more info www.edenmemorial.com or (201) 947-EDEN.
