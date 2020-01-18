Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Renee Wieselberg passed away on January 17, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in Hackensack, Renee had a career in retail sales of women's clothing, culminating in 20 years as owner and manager of Fashions by Renee in Fair Lawn. After retirement, Renee volunteered with the Council of Jewish Women in their thrift shop.

Renee was loved by her daughters Andrea DeVries, her husband Roger, and Ellen Winer; grandchildren Peter DeVries; Alyssa, Katie, and Jared Winer; and great grandchildren Angela, Michael, and Grayson. Renee is predeceased by her grandson Daniel DeVries and Sister Marilyn Barfoot.

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Inc., Fair Lawn. LouisSuburbanChapel.com
