Reuben Baum
Fair Lawn - Reuben Baum, age 85, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away suddenly on Friday afternoon, March 15,2019 in Boca Raton, FL. Beloved husband of Sara (nee Lazarus) Baum, devoted father of Helene Avraham, Ira Baum and his wife Jodie and Dean Baum and his wife Dina, cherished grandfather of Shachar and his wife Alexandra, Jamie, Jacqueline and her husband Eli, Joseph, Alex, the late Miriam, Jonathan, Joshua and Jessica, dear brother of Ronald Baum and his wife Rita, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Prior to his retirement he was the sales manager for over 50 years at Victory Container Company, in Roselle, NJ. Mr. Baum was a member of Congregation Shomrei Torah, in Fair Lawn and Congregation Darchdi Noam, in Fair Lawn and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Services will be 1:00 P.M. today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Reuben Baum may be made to the Congregation Shomrei Torah Charity Fund 19-10 Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410