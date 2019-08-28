|
|
Reva Nakash
Wyckoff - Reva Nakash passed away peacefully on August 26 at the wonderful age of 94 at her residence in Heritage Manor/Christian Health Care Center, Wyckoff, NJ. Reva loved everyone at CHCC and we are very thankful for the happy times that she had while living there. The caring staff was a constant comfort to us all.
Born in 1924 in Paterson, NJ to her parents William and Lena Cohen, she attended schools in Paterson graduating from Eastside High School in 1942. Continuing, she graduated from Sherwood Secretarial School in 1943 and went to work as a legal secretary for Judge Milton Schmach in Paterson.
After the death of her husband Zip in 1966, widowed with three children, Reva returned to full time work as a medical secretary in the offices of Drs. Irving Schnee and Frank Kardos, in Paterson, NJ. She so loved the daily challenges of a busy medical office and of course the interaction with the many patients and her co-workers. Reva was always a true "People Person".
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Murray; her two daughters-in-law Maureen Nakash and Gwen Pearson; her first husband Cecil "Zip" Potoksky (1946-1966) and her second husband Michael G. Nakash (1973-2009).
Surviving are her five children to cherish fond memories of her life; Norman Potoksky (Jane Braxton), Douglas Potoksky, Cindy (Joe) Molloy, David Nakash (Gail Burger), Kathy (Gene) McGee, and her brother Seymour Cohen.
Reva also leaves her dear grandchildren, Lindsay Molloy, Whitney Molloy,
Christopher McGee (Kate); Michael McGee and Lizzie Amato (Jared).
Two great-grandchildren, Mara and Owen McGee will be told many sweet stories of Grandma Reva in the years to come.
As good things truly do come to good people, Reva met and married Mike Nakash. They were blessed with a long, loving, and very active life together for 37 years. They enjoyed playing golf at many courses around New Jersey and Florida and Reva was a 2-time member of the exclusive Hole-in-One Club. All through her later years she would intently follow her favorite pros on TV every weekend. Everyone has their passions and hers was indeed golf. They loved living for many years in Leisure Village West, Manchester, NJ. They made many lifelong friends there, even those that they regularly beat at poker.
It was after Mike's death in 2009 that Reva found her true calling as full time volunteer at AristaCare Rehabilitation Center in Manchester, NJ. There she assisted the Activities Director and her staff with the many resident-focused field trips, musical events, games, holiday decorations and special theme meals and celebrations. There was always something to do and she did it every day with a big smile. Our family thanks the staff and management of AristaCare for their compassionate embrace of our mom.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday August 29 at 11:30 AM at the Independent United Verein Cemetery on McBride Avenue in Woodland Park, NJ. Funeral services are provided by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
The family requests that any contributions in honor of Reva's life be made to the Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.