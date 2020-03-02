|
Leon, Reynaldo age 80 of Ridgefield Park passed away surrounded by his family on March 1, 2020. He was born in Pero and came to the United States in 1972. He worked as a bell man at the Hilton Hotel in Manhattan New York. Beloved husband to Sonia (nee Johns). Devoted father to Maribel Leon and her husband Martin Gold. Agejandro Leon and his wife Samanta and the late Reynaldo Leon. Loving grandfather to Alejandro, Joseph, Santino and Luca. Dear brother to Yolanda, Cristina and Irma Leon. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Tuesday at 8PM. Visitation Tuesday 5-9pm. Cremation will be private. Vorheesingwersen.com