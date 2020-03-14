|
Reynold (Ray) J. Kontner
Saddle Brook - Reynold (Ray) J. Kontner, age 86, of Saddle Brook, passed away on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband to his wife of 49 years, Linda Kontner (nee Tylutki.) Ray is survived by his nephews Rudi Kontner and his wife Ann, John Kontner and his wife Sabrina and John Baumgartner and his wife Sivan as well as three great nieces and great nephew, JD.
Ray was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Passaic and was the president of the Tri Club.
Funeral arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10am at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Passaic. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Due to the current virus, a repast will be held at a future date. More information to follow.