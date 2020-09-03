Rheba Klein Golub
Wellington - Rheba Klein Golub of Wellington, Florida passed away on August 28, 2020. The daughter of Benjamin and Rose Klein, Rheba was predeceased by her beloved husband Murray Joshua Golub, her daughter Barbara Golub, son Alan Golub, and grandson Brett Hartman. Survived by her daughters Lori Hartman (Keith) and Rhonda Golub (Mark Frohman). Loving grandmother to Jamie (Layna), Alyssa and Chelsea Golub, Rachel Hartman and Leah and Ryan Link. Great grandmother of Ella Golub.
In lieu of flowers donations in Rheba's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
); American Heart Association
(heart.org
); or The Davidson Institute for Profoundly Gifted Children Brett Jason Hartman Memorial Fund, 9665 Gateway Dr., #B (attn: Karin Dixon) Reno, NV 89521 (www.davidsongifted.org
).