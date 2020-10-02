Rheidol Rhoden



Montclair - Rheidol Rhoden was born in the Jointwood District of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 15, 1946. He was the seventh (lucky #7) of 12 children born to Lucille Mae Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden.



Rheidol grew up in Jamaica, where you might have found him playing cricket as a child. When his father passed away, he immediately took responsibility as the man of the house and did so with enthusiasm, earning admirable respect in the family and community. He was a class act! In his late 20s, he took a position as a fire fighter at the Montego Bay Airport where he worked until moving to the United States in 1979.



A loving father, Rheidol raised his three children as a single parent for many years. He worked for more than three decades as a building specialist/erector for CBS Corporation. On June 1, 1996, he married Vanta Deloris Rhoden, his wife of 24 years.



Rheidol was an active member of Montclair Trinity Presbyterian until he and Vanta moved to Florida in April 2017. He was a church Elder, chair of three committees, sang Bass in the choir and participated in the annual Christmas program.



Rheidol was also active in the community. He was one of the founders and for seven years, he served as treasurer for the Jamaican Organization of New Jersey, a nonprofit that works to build and strengthen ties among people of Jamaican heritage in communities across New Jersey and provides resources to the homeland.



Rheidol led a life full of hobbies and interests. He enjoyed watching old black and white westerns, karate movies and TV shows like "Sanford & Son" and "The Honeymooners." He loved to garden, cook, and was famous for his Jamaican rum punch. Known as the Domino King, he would outlast anyone at the table and he would always win. He enjoyed traveling, dancing (especially the electric slide), and loved to socialize. He made countless friends wherever he went. He was easy to talk to, a good listener, and easy on the eyes. And you never met a prouder Jamaican. He loved his home country and visited often.



Rheidol leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Vanta Rhoden; children: Nadeen, Althene and Robert (wife Tiffany); step-children: Sheryl, Patrice and Terry-Ann; 9 grandchildren: Kimberly, Robert, Zahir, Janaisha, Zanai, Sean, Camron, Liam and Braylon; 4 great grandchildren: Keyonndre, Khyree, Kameronn, Kayden; 9 siblings: Lloelyn(Joyce), Bermil(Howard), Dorrete(Oswald), Gemlyn, Elon(Robin), Elvet (Mageta), Burklyn, Delroy(Norma), and Garfield(Paula); his nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters Essene and Audrey.









