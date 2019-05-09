|
Dr. Rhoda K. Unger
Montclair - Dr. Rhoda K. Unger, 80, published author and dedicated psychology educator and researcher, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Rivercrest Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness. A resident of Newbury Court in Concord, MA, she formerly resided in Cambridge, MA and Montclair, NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on February 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Ellen (Samuels) Kesler. She received a Bachelor of Science from Brooklyn College, her Master's from Radcliffe College, and a PhD in Experimental Psychology from Harvard University.
Dr. Unger was an assistant professor at Hofstra University before teaching at Montclair State College for nearly thirty years and earning the title of Professor Emerita in 1999. She was also a visiting professor for the University of Haifa in Israel and Ochanemizu University in Tokyo. She was named a Fulbright scholar in 1988, and more recently, was awarded the gold medal for Lifetime Achievement in Psychology from the American Psychological Foundation. In addition, she was a resident scholar for the Women's Studies Research Center at Brandeis University.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Burton Unger of Concord, MA, two daughters, Laurel Richman and her husband Marc of Billerica, MA and Rachel Brodeur of Seattle, WA, as well as two grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Richman.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Unger's memory may be made to The Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues (www.spssi.org).
