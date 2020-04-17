|
Rhoda M. Schneider, age 97, of Oak Park, MI, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, died on Friday, April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George E. Schneider. Devoted mother of Linda Penkalski and her husband John, Marilyn Bodner and her husband Michael and Esther Sherizen and her husband Bruce, M.D., proud grandmother of Jetsun, Yoni (Dalia), Ari (Jodie), Doni (fiancée, Sara), Lori (Zach), and Alisa, great grandmother of Elyakim, Sarit, Rachel, Adiel, Maayan, Ruth, Abe, and Brandon, sister in law of Hy and Marilyn Schneider. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rhoda was the last of 9 siblings. Prior to her retirement she was a medical secretary for Dr. Joachim Oppenheimer in Fair Lawn. She was one of the founding members of Congregation Shomrei Torah of Fair Lawn. She was a member of the Sisterhood of Congregation Shomrei Torah, Hadassah where she was vice president of programming, president of the Women's group of the Yeshiva of Hudson County, in Jersey City, NJ, was secretary for Yavneh Womens Club in Paramus, formerly in Paterson and was a member of Mizrachi Women. The family is incredibly grateful to Jewish Senior Life of Michigan for the love and care she received. A graveside service for family only will be held on Sunday afternoon April, 19, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Rabbi Benjamin Yudin of Congregation Shomrei Torah, Fair Lawn, NJ will officiate. Memorial donations in memory of Rhoda M. Schneider may be made to Jewish Senior Life, 15000 West 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, MI 48237, tel.# 248-661-1836. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.