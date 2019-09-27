|
|
Rich Dougher
Wyckoff - Wyckoff resident Rich Dougher, age 76, died of cancer on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with his family at his side. Beloved husband, father, friend & neighbor, he will be sorely missed.
Rich was an avid outdoorsman, a dedicated family man, and a generous host.
On September 28th, family, friends and neighbors are welcomed to join in a memorial gathering. Email [email protected] for details. If you are moved by Rich's gentle & lifelong love of nature please consider making a memorial donation to the NJ Audubon Society at: njaudubon.org